Unified Socialist finalizes candidates for by-elections

CPN (Unified Socialist) has finalized its candidates for the by-elections scheduled to take place on April 27.

According to Unified Socialist central member Mohan Gautam, the party has decided to field Jeet Bahadur Rai in the Ilam-2 House of Representatives constituency and Dil Bahadur Singh in the Bajhang-1(a) provincial assembly constituency.

Rai was elected chairman of Mai Jogmai Rural Municipality in Ilam in the 2017 local election. He, however, lost to Kush Bahadur Thebe of CPN-UML in the 2022 local election.

Singh is the chairman of Unified Socialist Bajhang chapter.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023.

The Bajhang-1(a) provincial assembly seat has remained vacant after Nepali Congress lawmaker Prithvi Bahadur Singh died in an accident.