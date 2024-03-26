RSP picks leaders to coordinate works of ministries headed by party

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has handed over responsibilities of coordinating works of the ministries headed by the party to central members.

The party’s meeting held Tuesday morning has asked central member Ganesh Karki to coordinate the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, lawmaker Asim Sah the Ministry of Youth and Sports, lawmaker Ganesh Parajuli the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, and joint spokesperson Pratibha Rawal the Home Ministry.

“They will act as a bridge between the party and the ministries. All the policies, priorities and plans of the party will go through them,” RSP General Secretary Dr Mukul Dhakal said.

President Rabi Lamichhane leads RSP in the coalition government as deputy prime minister and home minister while Sumana Shrestha is education, science and technology minister; Biraj Bhakta Shrestha youth and sports minister, and Dol Prasad (DP) Aryal labor, employment and social security minister.