Janamat Party to support Prem Deep Thamsuhang in Ilam-2 by-election

Prem Deep Thamsung is set to contest the upcoming by-election in Ilam-2 with the support of the CK Raut-led Janamat Party.

Janamat Party Secretary BP Sah told Setopati that the party supports Thamsuhang as the common candidate of identity campaigners.

Thamsung will contest the by-election on Janamat’s symbol, Sah added.

On Sunday, CPN-UML picked Suhang Nembang as the party’s candidate for the by-election in Ilam-2.

The Ilam-2 House of Representatives constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023. Suhang, who is also a member of the UML’s law department, is Nembang’s son.

The by-election in Ilam-2 is set to take place on April 27. The Election Commission has scheduled filing of nominations for the by-election for April 6.