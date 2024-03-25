JSP's Deepak Karki sworn in as minister of state for forests

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Deepak Karki has been sworn in as minister of state for forests and environment.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal administered the oath of office and secrery to Karki at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at the Singha Durbar on Monday afternoon.

President Ram Chandra Paudel had appointed Karki on PM Dahal's recommendation earlier in the day.

Karki was elected to the House of Representatives from Dhanusha-1 in the November 2022 election.

JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav is the minister for health and population in the current Cabinet, while Nawal Kishor Sah Sudi from the party is the minister for forests and environment.

