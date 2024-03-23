Four including Arniko Panday nominated NPC members

The government has nominated Arniko Panday and three others as members of the National Planning Commission (NPC).

The Cabinet meeting Thursday morning has nominated Panday from Lalitpur, Sangita Singh from Kathmandu, Kusendra Bahadur Mahat from Jumla and Shiva Raj Adhikari from Palpa as NPC members, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

Adhikari is head of the central department of economics at the Tribhuvan University, Singh urban development expert and Panday climate expert.

The ruling coalition has nominated the NPC members as per the practice of sharing spoils. Mahat and Adhikari are close to CPN-UML while Panday is central member of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).