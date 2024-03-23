Russia seeks DNA samples from families of 15 Nepalis serving for them

Russia has urged the government to send DNA samples of 15 Nepalis recruited in the Russian forces for genetic testing.

Russia wrote to the Nepali Embassy in Moscow on March 6 seeking DNA samples of the 15 persons. The status of those 15 has yet to be known.

Director General at the Department of Consular Services Prakash Mani Paudel confirmed that a letter has been received from the Nepali Embassy seeking DNA samples from the families of 15 persons.

The 15 persons include Bhim Bahadur BK (Nawalparasi), Chhitij Basnet, Jit Bahadur Magar (Dang), Tika Bahadur Rana Magar (Terhathum), Chandra Prakash BC (Banke), Abhishek Buda Magar, Ghanashyam Shahi (Morang), Sumesh Sunar (Pyuthan), Prem Bahadur Kathayat (Achham), Khem Kumar Bhujel (Okhaldhunga), Bimal Kumar Gajmer (Dhanusha), Prem Prakash Neupane (Nawalparasi), Bikash Rai (Morang), Bijay Bahadur Thoker (Makawanpur) and Jitendra Ghising.

Families of eight of those 15 persons have provided samples until now, according to the department. The eight persons whose samples have been submitted include BK, Sunar, Bhujel, Gajmer, Neupane, Thoker, Basnet and Ghising.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that seven more Nepalis serving in Russian forces were killed in Ukraine.

Earlier, the government had confirmed the deaths of 12 Nepalis who had joined Russian forces. The latest confirmation takes the death toll of Nepalis serving in Russian forces to 19.