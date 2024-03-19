Home Ministry directs line agencies to send details of licensed weapons within 24 hours

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all the District Administration Offices to send details of weapons for which license has been issued till date within 24 hours.

The ministry’s directive comes a day after two persons were arrested with a licensed gun from the Supreme Court premises.

According to the Arms and Ammunition Act, 1962, one can keep arms after obtaining permission from the local administration. Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s secretariat said that the ministry has accordingly written to its line agencies on Tuesday to send details of licensed weapons.

The ministry has written to the District Administration Offices to provide details of all the licensed weapons till date including the name of license holder; purpose, type and number of weapon; renewal status of license; and whether such weapons have been used without a license, the home minister’s secretariat said. It has also sought details of weapons that have been confiscated for being used without a license, against the stated purpose, or without a renewed license, the secretariat added.

Two bodyguards of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai were arrested from the Supreme Court premises when they were entering the court for a hearing related to Prasai at around 10:45 AM Monday.

A team led by Police Inspector Bijay Bhandari found Prasai’s bodyguards Deepak Khadka and Ram Kumar Dhimal in possession of a gun during a routine search at the main gate of the Supreme Court.

Along with the gun, police also recovered two small magazines, two big magazines, one magazine holder, and 100 rounds of bullet inside a black bag from the two.

According to police, the recovered weapon had a license issued by the District Administration Office, Jhapa.