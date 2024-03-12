Narayan Dahal elected National Assembly chairman

Narayan Prasad Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has been elected chairman of the National Assembly.

Dahal defeated Nepali Congress candidate Yuvaraj Sharma in the election for National Assembly chair held at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, on Tuesday.

The proposal to elect Dahal chairman of the National Assembly received 39 votes while 17 votes were against it. Fifty-six lawmakers were present in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Dahal was supported by Maoist Center, CPN-UML, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party of the ruling coalition.

Sharma was supported by NC and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party. The proposal to elect him to the post was rejected earlier, with 17 votes in favor of the proposal and 39 against it.