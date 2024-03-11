Narayan Dahal, Yuvaraj Sharma file candidacies for election for National Assembly chair

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Narayan Dahal and Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Yuvaraj Sharma filed their candidacies for the election for National Assembly chair on Monday morning.

The election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Dahal is the common candidate of the ruling coalition. He filed his candidacy with Maoist Center lawmaker Gopi Bahadur Sarki as proposer and CPN-UML lawmaker Devendra Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) lawmaker Beduram Bhusal and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Mohammad Khalid as supporters.

Maoist Center is the largest party in the National Assembly with 18 seats. UML is the third-largest party with 10 seats, while Unified Socialist has eight seats and JSP has three.

Sharma filed his candidacy with NC lawmaker Ananda Prasad Dhungana as proposer and NC lawmaker Kiran Babu Shrestha and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party lawmaker (LSP) Shekhar Kumar Singh as supporters. LSP is supporting Sharma in the election.

NC is the second-largest party in the Upper House with 16 seats while LSP has one seat.