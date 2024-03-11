Attack on Shrestha criminal act, must be investigated: Lingden

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has called assault on leader Thakur Mohan Shrestha at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu Sunday a criminal act.

Shrestha was assaulted outside Lingden’s office when he was coming out of the party’s central working committee meeting Sunday morning.

Talking with reporters after the meeting Lingden has called the assault a criminal act and revealed that the party has decided to urge the police to investigate and take action on the basis of CCTV footage and videos broadcast by the media. “This is an utterly criminal act. We have taken decision that it should be punished.”

The central working committee meeting, that started on Saturday, will continue even on Monday, according to Lingden.

Shrestha had spoken on the issue of corruption in the meeting. He then had a heated exchange with leader Bikram Pandey.

Shrestha told Pandey that he should not talk big about corruption, a central working committee member told Setopati.

Some members close to Pandey then allegedly assaulted Shrestha after the meeting.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had filed a corruption case against 21 individuals including RPP lawmaker and former minister Bikram Pandey at the Special Court on December 7, 2018, alleging embezzlement of Rs 2.13 billion during the construction of the national pride Sikta Irrigation Project.

The Special Court had given a clean chit to all 21 individuals in the corruption case on June 20, 2022.

The CIAA filed an appeal at the apex court challenging the Special Court verdict last April.