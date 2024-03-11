NC picks Yuvaraj Sharma as candidate for National Assembly chair

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to field Yuvaraj Sharma as its candidate in the election for National Assembly chair.

NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa told Setopati that the party has decided to field National Assembly member Sharma as its candidate in the election, set to take place on Tuesday.

A meeting of the NC parliamentary party working committee held at NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence in Budhanilkantha on Sunday afternoon decided to field Sharma as the party’s candidate for National Assembly chair.

The 73-year-old Sharma previously served as NC Banke president. He was elected to the National Assembly from Lumbini province two years ago.

NC has 16 seats in the National Assembly.

Filing of candidacies for the election for National Assembly chair is scheduled for Monday.

Former NC general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula, who got elected from Koshi, was aspiring to become National Assembly chair. Deuba picked him as the NC parliamentary party leader in the Upper House on Saturday. But the party did not pick Sitaula as its candidate for the National Assembly chair as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal broke the previous coalition, which also included NC, and formed a new ruling coalition comprising CPN (Maoist Center), CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party.