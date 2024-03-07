Complaint filed with police against Birgunj Mayor Singh

A complaint has been filed with the police accusing Birgunj Metropolitan City Mayor Rajesh Man Singh of providing citizenship to a girl with the help of forged documents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar Bikram Thapa told Setopati that a complaint against Mayor Singh has been lodged with the District Police Office, Parsa.

“A complaint against him had arrived some time ago. We have registered it today,” he said.

DSP Thapa said that one Liaqat Ali has filed the complaint against Mayor Singh under offenses related to documents and citizenship.

Mayor Singh has been accused of providing citizenship based on descent to a girl by submitting fake details. A complaint on the matter had also been lodged with the District Administration Office, Parsa.

The complaint accuses Mayor Singh of providing citizenship to one Rubina Shrestha by producing a birth registration certificate from Birgunj Metropolitan City-3 on November 6, 2014. It was found that the Parsa DAO had issued Shrestha’s citizenship on July 29, 2018, and that she had obtained a copy of her citizenship on February 20, 2020.