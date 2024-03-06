Unified Socialist sends names of two ministers

CPN (Unified Socialist) has sent the names of the two ministers who will represent the party in the new government.

Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has sent the name of Bhanubhakta Joshi for the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Dhan Bahadur Budha for the Ministry of Urban Development.

Joshi was elected to the House of Representatives from Bajhang. He was the chairman of the education committee of the House.

The two ministers from Unified Socialist will be sworn in along with ministers from other parties in the new ruling coalition later on Wednesday evening.