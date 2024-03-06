Ruling coalition finalizes sharing of ministries (with list of ministers)

Parties in the new ruling coalition have finalized sharing of ministries and the names of the ministers on Wednesday.

The largest party in the coalition, CPN-UML, has got eight ministries, CPN (Maoist Center) five and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) four.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has yet to send the name of ministers while CPN (Unified Socialist), formed after splitting from UML, is set to join the government with two ministries.

The new ministers are set to be sworn in later on Wednesday.

The meeting between Maoist Chairman and PM Dahal, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav held at Baluwatar Sunday night agreed to form a new ruling coalition.

The previous coalition was formed around a year ago before the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.

Dahal had quit the pre-election alliance with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

Oli had assured NC that UML will not ally with Maoist Center at any cost and would instead ally with NC to form the new government to encourage Deuba to break the agreement to make Dahal PM first.

List of ministers along with ministries

CPN-UML

Raghubir Mahaseth: Deputy PM and Physical Infrastructure and Transport

Rajendra Kumar Rai: Water Supply

Padam Giri: Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Balaram Adhikari: Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation

Bhagwati Chaudhary: Women, Children and Senior Citizens

Damodar Bhandari: Industry, Commerce and Supplies

Hari Uprety: Defense

Jwala Kumari Sah: Agriculture and Livestock Development

Maoist Center

Narayan Kaji Shrestha: Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs

Barsha Man Pun: Finance

Shakti Bahadur Basnet: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation

Rekha Sharma: Communication and Information Technology

Hit Bahadur Tamang: Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation

RSP

Rabi Lamichhane: Deputy PM and Home

Sumana Shrestha: Education, Science and Technology

Biraj Bhakta Shrestha: Youth and Sports

Dol Prasad (DP) Aryal: Labor, Employment and Social Security