Ruling coalition finalizes sharing of ministries (with list of ministers)

Parties in the new ruling coalition have finalized sharing of ministries and the names of the ministers on Wednesday.
The largest party in the coalition, CPN-UML, has got eight ministries, CPN (Maoist Center) five and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) four.
Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has yet to send the name of ministers while CPN (Unified Socialist), formed after splitting from UML, is set to join the government with two ministries.
The new ministers are set to be sworn in later on Wednesday.
The meeting between Maoist Chairman and PM Dahal, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav held at Baluwatar Sunday night agreed to form a new ruling coalition.
The previous coalition was formed around a year ago before the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.
Dahal had quit the pre-election alliance with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.
Oli had assured NC that UML will not ally with Maoist Center at any cost and would instead ally with NC to form the new government to encourage Deuba to break the agreement to make Dahal PM first.
List of ministers along with ministries
CPN-UML
Raghubir Mahaseth: Deputy PM and Physical Infrastructure and Transport
Rajendra Kumar Rai: Water Supply
Padam Giri: Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
Balaram Adhikari: Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation
Bhagwati Chaudhary: Women, Children and Senior Citizens
Damodar Bhandari: Industry, Commerce and Supplies
Hari Uprety: Defense
Jwala Kumari Sah: Agriculture and Livestock Development
Maoist Center
Narayan Kaji Shrestha: Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs
Barsha Man Pun: Finance
Shakti Bahadur Basnet: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation
Rekha Sharma: Communication and Information Technology
Hit Bahadur Tamang: Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation
RSP
Rabi Lamichhane: Deputy PM and Home
Sumana Shrestha: Education, Science and Technology
Biraj Bhakta Shrestha: Youth and Sports
Dol Prasad (DP) Aryal: Labor, Employment and Social Security