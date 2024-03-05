Mahesh Bartaula appointed UML chief whip, Sunita Baral whip

Mahesh Bartaula has been appointed chief whip of CPN-UML.

UML parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli appointed Bartaula as the chief whip on Tuesday.

Bartaula was earlier the party’s whip. He was appointed chief whip after Padam Giri was sworn in as a minister in the new ruling coalition on Monday.

Sunita Baral has been appointed as the party’s whip.

Both Bartaula and Baral came from student politics. Baral is a former chair of the All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU) while Bartaula served as the ANNFSU vice-chairman.

Bartaula was elected to the House of Representatives from Makawanpur-2 in the November 2022 election.