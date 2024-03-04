19 newly-elected National Assembly members sworn in

Nineteen newly-elected members of the National Assembly were sworn in on Monday.

National Assembly Vice-chair Urmila Aryal administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected lawmakers.

The term of 20 lawmakers including National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timilsina ended on Sunday midnight.

Elections were held in all seven provinces on January 25 for the 19 seats that would be vacant from March 4. CPN-UML won one seat in Koshi province, while coalition candidates won the rest.

Krishna Prasad Sitaula of Nepali Congress (NC) and Rukmini Koirala were elected from Koshi.

Puja Chaudhary of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Ananda Dhungana of NC were elected from Madhes.

In Bagmati, Bishnu Devi Pudasaini and Jeet Jung Basnet of NC, Shree Krishna Prasad Adhikari of CPN (Maoist Center) and Ghanashyam Rijal of CPN (Unified Socialist) won the elections.

Manarupa Sharma of Maoist Center and Padam Bahadur Pariyar and Kiran Babu Shrestha of NC were elected from Gandaki.

Bishnu Kumari Sapkota of NC and Jhakku Prasad Subedi of Maoist Center won the elections in Lumbini.

Sabitri Malla of Unified Socialist, Bishnu Bahadur Bishwakarma of Maoist Center and Krishna Bahadur Rokaya of NC were elected from Karnali.

Baldev Bohara and Narayan Datta Bhatta of NC and Renu Chand of Maoist Center won the elections in Sudur Paschim.

One seat in the National Assembly is still vacant. It will be filled after the president nominates a member on the Cabinet’s recommendation.