Police manhandle Rajendra Mahato during protest at Bhadrakali (Pictures)

Police manhandled leader Rajendra Mahato during a demonstration at Bhadrakali of Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Mahato and other leaders held a protest march from Kamal Pokhari to breach the prohibited zone at Maitighar Mandala on Wednesday afternoon. But they were involved in a scuffle with the police when they reached Bhadrakali.

According to a leader, Mahato and a few other leaders were injured as the police baton-charged the demonstrators.

But Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that no one has been detained or injured yet.

Mahato quit Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and announced a National Liberation Movement on Monday.