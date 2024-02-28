Janardan Sharma registers separate opinion in standing committee meeting

Deputy General Secretary of CPN (Maoist Center) Janardan Sharma has registered separate opinion in the standing committee meeting claiming that those putting separate opinions and demanding that all the office-bearers be directly elected during the recent statute convention have been sidelined while handing over party responsibilities.

The standing committee meeting that concluded on Wednesday has changed responsibilities of leaders and picked provincial in-charges and deputy in-charges. “I put my opinion with serious disagreements with repeated deferral of standing committee meetings in the name of doing homework on the agenda of division of labor, and the decisions proposed on February 27, 2024 and passed amidst differences,” Sharma has stated in his opinion pointing that the standing committee meeting held immediately after statute convention did not even keep the issue of statute in its agenda.

The standing committee meeting on Tuesday had changed responsibilities of the leaders. Sharma, who was previously in-charge of Bagmati, Barsha Man Pun of Kathmandu Valley, and Devendra Paudel of Gandaki have all not been given any responsibilities as per the latest changes.

He has stressed that he has taken the issue of him not given responsibilities normally but has claimed that those who were positive to the agendas he presented during the statute convention also have not been given any responsibilities due to bad intentions.

He has also taken exception to the fact that family members of Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal have been cherry-picked while giving responsibilities.

He has questioned why National Assembly member Narayan Dahal, who is chairman Dahal’s younger brother, has been made deputy in-charge of Bagmati if he and other leaders were not given any responsibilities for being elected people’s representatives. He has also taken exception to humiliating removal of standing committee member Khaga Raj Bhatta from both in-charge and chairman of Seti Mahakali, and Bina Magar, Chairman Dahal’s daughter-in-law, being made deputy in-charge for now.

He has also raised questions whether the proposed policy of elected people’s representatives not being given any party responsibilities applies even on Chairman Dahal who is currently prime minister.

Presenting an eight-point supplementary proposal in the statute convention Sharma had demanded that committees and office-bearers at all the party levels should be directly elected.

The proposed party statute, however, stated that 51 percent of the committees should be elected directly and 49 through the proportional representation system.