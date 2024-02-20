Indefinite curfew in Birgunj over clash in Ishanath

The Parsa District Administration Office has imposed curfew in Birgunj Metropolitan City on Monday.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Dinesh Sagar Bhusal has enforced curfew even in Birgunj after a protest rally was taken out in Birgunj on Monday over the issue of clash in Ishanath Municipality of Rautahat.

There was obstruction by the Muslim community when the Hindus went for immersion of Goddess Saraswati’s idol following the Saraswati Puja that fell on Wednesday. The two communities clashed over the issue at Ghiura in Ishanath-7 on Saturday.

The Rautahat District Administration Office had initially imposed curfew on ward numbers 6 and 7 on Saturday. It was expanded also to wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 from Sunday.

The Parsa District Administration Office now has also imposed curfew in Birgunj effective from five Monday evening until further notice.

The curfew will be enforced from Nagwa Chowk in the east to Tilawe bridge in west, and Parwanipur in north to the bridge at the border with India in the south, according to the Parsa District Administration Office.



