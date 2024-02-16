Maoist Center to have 199-strong central committee

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to make the central committee 199-strong.

Responding to suggestions sent by representatives at the party’s ongoing statue convention in Kathmandu on Thursday, Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that the central committee will have 199 members and all will be directly elected.

The statute drafting committee headed by Maoist Center Vice-chair Pampha Bhusal had proposed a 151-strong central committee.

Dahal said that the standing committee will comprise one-third of the central members and the central office will have 11 members.

He said that the central office team will be on a par with office-bearers, but did not reveal whether there will be other office-bearers or not.

A proposal to change the party’s name and election had also been presented at the convention, but Dahal said that the name and election symbol will not be changed for the time being.

The three-day statute convention ends on Thursday.