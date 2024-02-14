Basanta Shrawan at Hanuman Dhoka (Pictures)

Basanta Shrawan was held at Hanuman Dhoka in Basantapur of Kathmandu on the occasion of Basanta Panchami on Wednesday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire and other dignitaries attended the Basanta Shrawan ritual at Nasal Chowk of Hanuman Dhoka.

A unit of the Nepal Army offered a gun salute to President Paudel. The president also received flowers, tika and prasad from the main priest of Hanuman Dhoka and offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music and all arts, is worshiped on Basanta Panchami, which is also celebrated as Shree Panchami.

It is believed that observing Basanta Shrawan brings happiness, peace and prosperity.