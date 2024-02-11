Public Accounts Committee directs government to cancel agreement on Ramgram area

The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the government to cancel the agreement on the Ramgram area.

According to the committee’s chairman Rishikesh Pokharel, the committee’s meeting held on Sunday directed the government to cancel the agreement on the Ramgram area with effect from Sunday itself.

The Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) recently agreed in principle to lease out the Ramgram area in Nawalparasi West to Nikesh Adhikari’s construction company Promised Land. Nikesh is the son of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s landlord Sharada Prasad Adhikari.

The LDT has agreed to give permission to Promised Land to acquisition 116 bighas of land belonging to locals in the Ramgram area and build structures there to develop the area as a tourist spot under the Ramgram Project.

The committee has also directed the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to investigate those involved in it.

The Ramgram Stupa is regarded as one of the eight original relic stupas containing the asthidhatu, or corporeal remains, of Gautam Buddha.