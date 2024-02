Nepali Congress (NC) has called central committee meeting for Thursday.

The meeting will be convened Thursday afternoon at the grand old party’s central office in Sanepa, according NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel.

The meeting will focus on the upcoming Mahasamiti meeting.

NC is going to hold its Mahasamiti meeting from February 19-22. It will be held at Sunrise Hall in Godavari, Lalitpur.