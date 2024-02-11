UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel suffers accident

A vehicle carrying CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has had an accident.

The vehicle (Ma 1 Cha 369) carrying Pokharel suffered an accident in Dungeshwor of Dailekh at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, according to central member of UML Bishnu Rijal.

The vehicle tipped over onto its side near Chupra Bazar when Pokharel was travelling to inaugurate the convention of Dailekh district committee of UML.

Pokharel is safe after the accident but Deputy Secretary of Karnali UML Padma Khadka has suffered broken hand, according to Rijal.

Five persons were aboard the vehicle, according to DSP with Dailekh Police Kishore Lamsal, and the vehicle was cleared from the road and sent for repair Saturday itself.