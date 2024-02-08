Inquiry commission on gold smuggling records Mahara's statement

The Inquiry Commission on Gold Smuggling has recorded the statement of CPN (Maoist Center) Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara as part of investigation into the 60 kg and 9 kg gold smuggling cases.

According to a source, the commission recorded Mahara’s statement at its office in the Singha Durbar for nearly one and a half hours on Thursday afternoon. The commission also took the statement of Bidh Lab promoter Bhim Kanta Bhandari.

Mahara and his son Rahul came under investigation after police found that they were in contact with those involved in bringing gold disguised as e-cigarettes.

In its investigation report on the 9 kg gold smuggling case submitted to the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police had included a link chart which also showed that Mahara was in contact with Daojin Wang, the alleged mastermind behind the gold smuggling.

Mahara’s son Rahul was also linked to the scam and was arrested by the CIB after additional investigation. He is currently in custody.

The commission called Bhandari to record his statement as the CIB had found that he was in contact with Dawa Tsering, a Belgian national of Tibetan origin who was also arrested in connection with the scam.

The commission has been recording statements of those involved directly or indirectly in the two gold smuggling cases, including those in custody and released on bail.