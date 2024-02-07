SC revokes Oli Cabinet's decision allowing Giri Bandhu Tea Estate to swap land

The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the decision of KP Sharma Oli government to allow Giri Bandhu Tea Estate in Jhapa to swap land.

The then Oli Cabinet on April 26, 2021 had decided to allow Giri Bandhu Tea Estate to exchange 343 bighas of its land within the then Province 1 (now Koshi).

Advocates Om Prakash Aryal, Om Prakash Mishra and Bhakta Raj Bharati had then moved the Apex Court demanding revocation of the Cabinet decision.

The constitutional bench of SC has deemed the Cabinet order controversially allowing exchange of the tea estate’s land to be contravening section 12(c) of the Lands Act 1964 and other legal provisions and immature, and issued a certiorari order to revoke the Cabinet decision and works done in accordance to that decision.