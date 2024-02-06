Gradual improvement in heath of UML lawmaker Basanta Nembang

The health of CPN-UML lawmaker and former federal minister Basanta Nembang is gradually improving.

Nembang had taken ill in Taplejung on January 31. Nembang, who is Taplejung incharge of the party, suddenly suffered hemiplegia, paralysis affecting only one side of the body, while in Taplejung to attend meeting of the party’s district committee.

He was brought to Kathmandu for further treatment on a helicopter on the same day.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Nepal Mediciti Hospital. His wife Bhumika Subba has taken to the social media and informed that his health is improving gradually.

Nembang was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Panchthar in the last election.