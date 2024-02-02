Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have met at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) on Friday.

“We have talked about contemporary issues and concluding the remaining works of peace process. We have been discussing about the bill (transitional justice). We also talked about that,” Oli has said after the meeting. He has added that the two leaders also talked about concluding it soon after making necessary amendments.

He has revealed that the main opposition party’s is adamant on its stand about the bill related to transitional justice, and added that the government should look to pass the bill through consensus instead of majority.

The big three parties have already agreed to move the bill related to transitional justice forward in the winter session of the House.

The bill related to transitional justice is currently in the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee of the House. The committee had formed a sub-committee on the issue but the sub-committee has not been able to forge consensus in lack of agreement among the top leaders of major parties.

Addressing the general convention of the UML-affiliated union of banks and financial institutions a couple of hours after meeting PM Dahal, Oli has called the government undemocratic and corrupt.

He has accused the current government of demolishing the democratic system and commented that the government is operating illegally and through malpractices.

He also lashed out at PM Dahal for stopping the convention of Nepal Scouts, that was scheduled to start from Friday, after foreign guests had already arrived for the event. He has pointed that the PM is a ceremonial patron of Nepal Scouts and cannot take arbitrary decisions to put the organization in turmoil.