Diplomatic initiatives already under way for resolution of Nepal-India border issues: Minister Saud

Foreign Minister NP Saud has said that diplomatic initiatives have already begun for resolution of Nepal-India border issues.

Minister Saud said so while addressing an event organized in Kathmandu on Monday to mark India’s 75th Republic Day.

He said that initiatives for resolution are moving forward as per the agreement reached between Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on border issues during Dahal’s India visit.

Minister Saud said that border issues should be resolved through political consensus. He added that the administrative mechanism was also active and that diplomatic initiatives were under way to resolve issues between the two countries based on facts.

Minister Saud said that they had expressed commitment to resolve border issues during Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent Nepal visit.

“This matter has already begun between the two countries. We have already expressed commitment to resolve this issue through the process of dialog and discussion during the Nepal visit of India’s external affairs minister recently,” he said.

Minister Saud said that the government should expand hydro energy and increase electricity trade with India and Bangladesh to solve economic problems.