Ruling coalition wins all but one of 19 seats in National Assembly election

The ruling coalition has won all but one of the 19 seats of the National Assembly for which elections were held on Thursday.

In Koshi province, Nepali Congress (NC) leader Krishna Sitaula survived cross-voting in the ruling coalition to be elected to the National Assembly.

He secured a total of 5,292 weighted votes to defeat Uddhav Paudel of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) despite two provincial assembly members from the ruling coalition voting for Paudel. Paudel secured 4,562 weighted votes.

CPN-UML, which had allied with RPP in the province, got its one candidate to the Upper House due to cross-voting by some in the ruling coalition.

Rukmini Koirala of UML secured 5,086 weighted votes to defeat Champa Devi Karki of CPN (Maoist Center) as 17 local level representatives and three provincial assembly members from the ruling coalition voted for Koirala. Karki received 4,992 weighted votes.

Ruling coalition candidates won both seats in Madhes province.

Ananda Prasad Dhungana of NC was elected with 7,370 weighted votes, while Puja Chaudhary of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) was elected with 7,923 weighted votes.

All four candidates from the ruling coalition were elected from Bagmati province.

Bishnu Devi Pudasaini of NC secured 6,622 to defeat Roch Kumari Chaulagain of UML. Chaulagain received 2,552 weighted votes.

Ghanashyam Rijal Bishwakarma of CPN (Unified Socialist) was elected with 6,512 weighted votes. His rival Dhruba Raj Bishwakarma got 3,052 weighted votes.

Jeet Jung Basnet of NC secured 6,531 weighted votes to defeat Trilochan Nirmal Paudel of UML. Paudel received 2,359 weighted votes.

Shree Krishna Adhikari of Maoist Center defeated Bibek Devkota of UML securing 6,436 weighted votes. Devkota received 2,734 weighted votes.

Two candidates from NC and one from Maoist Center were elected from Gandaki province.

Manarupa Sharma of Maoist Center won the election securing 3,660 weighted votes. Samjhana Devkota of UML received 2,553 weighted votes.

Padam Bahadur Pariyar of NC secured 3774 weighted votes to defeat Hemendra Sherchan of UML. Sherchan got 2,458 weighted votes.

Kiran Babu Shrestha of NC was also elected from the province. He won 3,808 weighted votes while his rival Chakra Bahadur Parajuli of UML got 2,477.

Ruling coalition candidates also won both seats in Lumbini province.

Bishnu Kumari Sapkota of NC was elected with 5,435 weighted votes. Her rival Tulasa Kumari KC of UML received 2,867 weighted votes.

Jhakku Subedi of Maoist Center won the other seat defeating Jhapendra Bahadur Gharti Chhetri of UML. Subedi received 5,435 weighted votes while Gharti Chhetri got 3,039.

The ruling coalition won all three seats in Karnali province.

Krishna Bahadur Rokaya of NC, Sabitri Malla of Unified Socialist and Bishnu Bahadur BK of Maoist Center were elected to the National Assembly from the province.

They defeated their UML rivals Dilli Prasad Bhatta, Bimala Kumari Shahi, and Hikmat Bahadur BK, respectively.

Similarly, ruling coalition candidates swept all three seats in Sudur Paschim (Far West) province.

Baldev Bohara of NC secured 4,328 weighted votes to defeat Ram Chandra Joshi of UML, while Renu Chand of Maoist Center was elected with 4,453 weighted votes. She defeated Sabitra Ghimire of UML.

Narayan Datta Bhatta of NC secured 4,419 weighted votes to defeat his UML rival Ishwari Prasad Khanal.