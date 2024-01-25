Krishna Sitaula survives cross-voting to get elected to National Assembly

Krishna Sitaula survived cross-voting in the ruling coalition to be elected to the National Assembly on Thursday.

The Nepali Congress (NC) leader has been elected with a total of 5,292 weighted votes to defeat Uddhav Paudel of RPP despite two provincial assembly members from the ruling coalition voting for Paudel. Paudel secured 4,562 weighted votes.

CPN-UML, that allied with RPP in Koshi province, got its one candidate to the Upper House due to cross-voting by some in the ruling coalition.

Rukmini Koirala of UML secured 5,086 weighted votes to defeat Champa Devi Karki of CPN (Maoist Center) who received 4,992 weighted votes. Seventeen local level representatives and three provincial assembly members from the ruling coalition voted for Koirala.

Candidates from ruling coalition have been elected in other provinces.