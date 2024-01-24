Ruling, opposition alliances violate election code of conduct

The ruling and opposition coalitions have continued election campaigning holding gatherings violating the election code of conduct.

The National Assembly election is being held on Thursday.

The ruling coalition organized tea party at the Koirala Niwas in Biratnagar in the morning where National Assembly candidates got to mingle with their voters. Coalition leaders including Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa, National Assembly candidate Krishna Sitaula, central members Minendra Rijal, Ramhari Khatiwada, and Min Bahadur Bishwokarma, and CPN (Maoist Center) leaders gathered in the party organized by NC leader Shekhar Koirala.

The CPN-UML-RPP alliance, that is fighting the ruling coalition in the election, has also held a gathering at a hotel in Biratnagar. UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel and RPP leaders attended the program held at the hotel owned by UML leader and industrialist Moti Dugar.

Both the coalitions have been organizing such programs despite the time allocated for campaigning already expiring.