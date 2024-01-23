Janamat Party quits Madhes government

The CK Raut-led Janamat Party has quit the Madhes government.

The party has two ministers in the Madhes government – Minister for Labor and Transport Chandan Singh and Minister for Education and Culture Mahesh Yadav.

“We have decided to quit the government,” Minister Chandan Singh, who is also Janamat Party’s general secretary, told Setopati.

Janamat Party Secretary BP Sah told Setopati that the party has also decided to withdraw its support to the government. “We have decided to recall the ministers in the Madhes government, the ministers will tender resignation shortly,” he said. “We will also withdraw support to the government.”

According to Sah, the party has not taken any decision regarding the central government. Janamat Party’s Anita Devi is minister for federal affairs and general administration in the central government.

Janamat Party has been miffed with the ruling coalition since the sharing of seats for the National Assembly election.