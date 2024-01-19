President Paudel issues ordinance on fiscal procedures and financial responsibility

President Ram Chandra Paudel has issued an ordinance to amend the Fiscal Procedures and Financial Responsibility Act on the recommendation of the government.

Spokesperson for the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai said that President Paudel issued the ordinance on Thursday.

A statement released by the President’s Office states that President Paudel issued the Fiscal Procedures and Financial Responsibility (First Amendment) Ordinance 2080 on the Cabinet’s recommendation according to Article 114 (1) of the Constitution.

A Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday had decided to recommend to the president to issue the ordinance brought to amend the Fiscal Procedures and Financial Responsibility Act .