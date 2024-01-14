PM Dahal to visit Uganda to attend NAM Summit

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will visit Uganda to participate in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

PM Dahal will leave for Uganda on January 18 to participate in the summit of heads of state to be held in capital Kampala on January 19 & 20, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister NP Saud, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, PM Dahal’s daughter and personal secretary Ganga Dahal and Foreign Ministry officials will also visit Uganda.

PM Dahal is set to address the summit on January 19 and will also meet heads of states and governments there. He is scheduled to return on January 21.

The summit will be preceded by the ministerial meeting on January 17 & 18. Minister Saud will leave Kathmandu on January 16 leading the Nepali delegation to the ministerial meeting.

The summit will consider the report of the preparatory ministerial meeting, review the progress achieved in the implementation of the outcomes of the 18th Summit held in 2019, and conclude with the adoption of the Kampala Declaration, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Nepal is a founding member of NAM and has been actively participating in all NAM summits since its inception. Principles of non-alignment constitute one of the basic tenets of Nepal’s foreign policy.