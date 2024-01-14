Coalition appeals leaders to get common candidates elected to National Assembly

The ruling coalition has appealed to its elected people’s representatives to vote for its common candidates in the upcoming National Assembly election.

The meeting of ruling coalition held at Baluwatar on Sunday has concluded that the common coalition candidates need to be elected to make the coalition stronger. Calling the election an opportunity to make the coalition stronger to further guarantee political stability in the country, the top coalition leaders have issued a joint statement urging the people’s representatives elected from the parties to get all 19 coalition candidates elected to the National Assembly.

Janamat Party, which is in the coalition but has fielded its own candidates for the National Assembly from Madhes and Lumbini provinces due to displeasure over sharing of seats, did not attend the meeting on Sunday.

The coalition has decided to field 10 Nepali Congress (NC) candidates, six from CPN (Maoist Center), two from CPN (Unified Socialist) and one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Election will be held on January 25 for 19 National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2024.

The term of Bimala Rai Paudel, who was nominated by the then president on recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government, is also set to expire on March 4. The coalition has decided to replace Bimala Rai Paudel with Rastriya Janamorcha Vice-chairman Durga Paudel.

Nine of the 20 members whose term is set to expire in March are from UML including Bimala Rai Paudel nominated by the president. The National Assembly members whose term is set to expire also includes four from NC, three from CPN (Maoist Center), two from CPN (Unified Socialist), one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and independent lawmaker Khim Lal Devkota.