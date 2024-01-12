Resham Chaudhary elected unopposed as Nagarik Unmukti Party chairman

Resham Chaudhary has been elected unopposed as the chairman of Nagarik Unmukti Party.

The party’s first general convention held in Tikapur of Kailali elected Resham as chairman on Friday. However, the election committee has yet to make an official announcement.

According to Nagarik Unmukti Party’s Far West parliamentary party leader Ghanashyam Chaudhary, Resham was elected unopposed as only he had filed candidacy for the post by 1 PM Friday.

Resham had filed candidacy for chairman with Roshan Thapa as proposer and Sanu Shakya as seconder.

Damodar Pandit was elected unopposed as senior vice-chairman and Tika Laxmi Chaudhary was elected treasurer.

Outgoing General Secretary Ratan Thapa told Setopati that efforts are on to forge consensus on other posts as they have more than one candidate.

Resham was earlier the party’s patron while his wife Ranjita Shrestha Chaudhary was the chair. Ranjita is the current minister for land management, cooperatives and poverty alleviation.

Nagarik Unmukti Party had said that it would implement a “one person, one post” policy.

Resham had gone underground for a few years after the 2015 Tikapur incident.

He was elected to the House of Representatives from Kailali-1 in 2017. He was jailed shortly after and the party was formed during that period.

According to the party’s statute, the general convention will elect 246 central committee members including 39 office-bearers and nominate another 255 central committee members.