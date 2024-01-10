Former DIG Mahesh Bikram Shah jailed for three years in corruption case

The Special Court has sentenced two people including former deputy inspector general of Nepal Police Mahesh Bikram Shah to three years in prison for corruption.

A bench of Special Court Chairman Tek Narayan Kunwar and members Tej Narayan Singh Rai and Ritendra Thapa on Wednesday announced a jail sentence of three years each for former DIG Shah and former sub-inspector Dipendra Prasad Paneru in a corruption case.

The bench has also fined them Rs 1,669,042 and ordered recovery of an amount equal to the fine from them.

The court had convicted both of corruption on December 27, 2023.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had investigated them for embezzlement of money from the state coffers by receiving salary and ration in the name of non-existent staffers when serving at the Central Regional Police Training Center in Dudhauli seven years ago.

The anti-graft body had filed a case against four people -- Shah, Paneru, head constable Keshav Singh Airee and accountant Sanjeev Bisunkhe – on March 3, 2020, after investigations showed that they were involved in corruption.

The court has acquitted Airee and Bishunkhe.