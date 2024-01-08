Unified Socialist decides to accept two National Assembly seats

CPN (Unified Socialist) has finally decided to accept the two seats allotted to the party in the upcoming National Assembly election.

The party’s secretariat meeting held on Sunday has decided to accept the two seats and handed over the responsibility to pick National Assembly candidates to three leaders.

“The meeting strongly slammed the decision to give only two seats to us. Finally the situation required us to accept those two seats,” Unified Socialist leader Jhala Nath Khanal told Setopati. “We have, however, yet to finalize the candidates as per clusters.”

The meeting of ruling coalition at Baluwatar Sunday morning decided to field 10 Nepali Congress (NC) candidates, six from CPN (Maoist Center), two from Unified Socialist and one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal left the meeting after NC and Maoist Center refused to give three seats to the party formed after splitting from CPN-UML. The party’s secretariat meeting held after the coalition meeting now has decided to accept the two seats.

Election will be held on January 25 for 19 National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2024.

The term of Bimala Rai Paudel, who was nominated by the then president on recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government, is also set to expire on March 4.

Nine of the 20 members whose term is set to expire in March are from UML including Bimala Rai Paudel nominated by the president. The National Assembly members whose term is set to expire also includes four from NC, three from CPN (Maoist Center), two from CPN (Unified Socialist), one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and independent lawmaker Khim Lal Devkota