UML finalizes 19 candidates for National Assembly election

CPN-UML has finalized names of the party’s 19 candidates for the upcoming National Assembly election.

The party’s secretariat meeting on Friday had authorized Chairman KP Sharma Oli to pick the 19 candidates and he duly has picked the main opposition party’s candidates. The party’s central office, however, has yet to make the names public.

Chairman Oli had proposed to the ruling coalition about alliance in the National Assembly election but the main opposition party’s secretariat meeting held at Chyasal on Friday had decided to field candidates for all 19 seats. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had recently said that Oli asked him not to blank the UML in the National Assembly.

Election will be held on January 25 for 19 National Assembly seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2024.

The term of Bimala Rai Paudel, who was nominated by the then president on recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government, is also set to expire on March 4.

Nine of the 20 members whose term is set to expire in March are from UML including Bimala Rai Paudel nominated by the president. The National Assembly members whose term is set to expire also includes four from NC, three from CPN (Maoist Center), two from CPN (Unified Socialist), one from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and independent lawmaker Khim Lal Devkota.