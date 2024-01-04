PM Dahal approves resignation of chief political advisor Haribol Gajurel after a month

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has approved resignation of his chief political advisor Haribol Gajurel after a month.

Gajurel, who is also deputy general secretary of CPN (Maoist Center), had resigned on December 6 stating that PM Dahal did not listen to him or consult him but the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) sat on the resignation for a month without approving it.

PM Dahal’s Press Advisor Govinda Acharya has told Setopati that Gajurel’s resignation has been approved in a way that it is effective from December 6.

PM Dahal had appointed Gajurel as his chief political advisor on January 23.