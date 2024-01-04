Jaishankar pays courtesy call on President Paudel

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on President Ram Chandra Paudel at the Sheetal Niwas on Thursday.

During the meeting held on Thursday morning, President Paudel emphasized the need for collaboration and cooperation between Nepal and India in connectivity, mitigating the effects of climate change, and development of hydropower.

According to the president's press advisor Kiran Pokharel, President Paudel said that it is necessary to work together seriously on saving mountains and water resources as these issues are common agenda.

He said that agriculture, energy, development of tourism and human resources are Nepal's priorities and requested for cooperation in these sectors.

According to Pokharel, Jaishankar said that India was aware of Nepal's potential and would continue to support Nepal in all areas.

Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday morning to participate in the foreign minister-level Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting.