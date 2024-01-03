Judicial Council recommends 39 for high court judge

The Judicial Council has recommended 39 persons as high court judges.

The meeting of Judicial Council on Wednesday has recommended 26 district court judges; four from law service, justice service, and public prosecutors; and nine lawyers as high court judges.

The five-strong judicial council—chaired by chief justice and also including second ranked Supreme Court justice, law minister, a representative of prime minister and a bar representative—has recommended the 39 persons as per the constitutional requirements for high court judge after annulling its previous standards for high court judges.

The previous standards allowed district judges; first-class staffers from law service, justice service, and public prosecutors; and lawyers who have fought at least 100 cases in the last 10 years with at least five in each year and who have paid income tax for the last three years to apply for high court judge.

A short list was prepared from among those applicants on the basis of their merit, performance and ethics. The best from among the short-listed persons were then recommended for high court judge.

The judicial council has now recommended the 39 persons only as per the constitutional requirements after annulling its standards.