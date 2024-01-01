Govt, families of youths killed in Balkumari incident sign four-point agreement

The government has signed a four-point agreement with the families of the two youths who were killed in clashes during Friday’s protest at Balkumari.

Representatives of the Home Ministry and the families of the deceased signed a four-point agreement following a discussion on Monday.

Under Secretary Umakanta Adhikari signed the agreement on behalf of the government while Birendra Shah’s father Tek Bahadur Shah and Sujan Rawat’s maternal uncle Tek Bahadur Katuwal signed on behalf of their families.

Police had used force on protestors who were staging a demonstration outside the Employment Permit System (EPS) Korea branch at Balkumari of Lalitpur on Friday demanding that they be allowed to appear in EPS examinations.

Sujan Rawat of Dailekh and Birendra Shah of Achham were killed in the ensuing clashes between the police and protestors.

According to the agreement, the government will provide employment to a family member of each family. The government has also agreed to provide additional relief to both families. The Cabinet had already decided to provide Rs 1 million to each family.

Similarly, the government has agreed to take initiatives to declare Rawat and Shah martyrs.

According to the agreement, the families of Rawat and Shah will received their bodies and the Home Ministry will make arrangements for transporting their bodies to the districts concerned.