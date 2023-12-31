PM Dahal yet to approve resignation of chief political advisor Haribol Gajurel

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has not approved resignation of his chief political advisor Haribol Gajurel.

Gajurel, who is also deputy general secretary of CPN (Maoist Center), had resigned on December 6 stating that PM Dahal did not listen to him or consult him but the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) has yet to approve his resignation.

“I have yet to be informed about the PM approving my resignation. I have not even gone to the OPMCM since December 6,” Gajurel told Setopati.

Claiming that he had not resigned with an intention to return, he has expressed belief that his resignation would be approved.

Dahal, who is also Maoist chair, had raised the issue of Gajurel’s resignation during the meeting of party office-bearers held at Baluwatar on December 20 but the issue was not discussed further. “I had tried to speak about my resignation during my turn to speak in the meeting. But chairman told me that he would have a separate discussion about the issue. But he has yet to summon me,” Gajurel has added.

PM Dahal’s Press Advisor Govinda Acharya has also confirmed that Gajurel’s resignation has yet to be approved, and added that only PM Dahal knows about the reason for not approving it.

PM Dahal had appointed Gajurel as his chief political advisor on January 23.