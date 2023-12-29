SC orders govt not to give holiday on “People’s War Day”

The Supreme Court has ordered the government to not give a holiday on “People’s War Day”.

According to the court’s information officer Govinda Prasad Ghimire, a bench of Justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Mahesh Sharma Paudel on Friday issued an order to not implement the decision to give a holiday on “People’s War Day”.

The government had been giving a public holiday on Falgun 1 to mark “People’s War Day”.

According to the court’s interpretation, the public holiday given without completing the works of the peace process had added to the victims’ pain.