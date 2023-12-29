Minister Jwala's vehicle torched (Pictures)

Demonstrators have torched the vehicle of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala.

Protestors demonstrating about the issue of Employment Permit System (EPS) torched Minister Jwala’s vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 5861) at Balkumari of Lalitpur Friday noon.

Deputy Inspector General Kuber Kadayat said that the police have arrested 17 people on the charge of torching Minister Jwala’s vehicle.

A large number of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel have been deployed around Balkumari area. The demonstrators pelted stones at the security persons.

According to DIG Kadayat, the police fired tear gas and aerial shots to contain the situation.

The demonstrators have also vandalized a public bus.

Here are some pictures of the incident.