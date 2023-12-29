They ushered us out of vehicle and torched it: Minister Prakash Jwala (With video)

Demonstrators have torched the vehicle of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala.

The protestors demonstrating about the issue of Employment Permit System (EPS) have torched Minister Jwala’s vehicle (Ba 2 Jha 5861) at Balkumari of Lalitpur Friday noon.

“I was going toward Satdobato from Balkumari. I was in a haste. There apparently was problem regarding EPS. I didn’t know about that. They were protesting. They apparently were in tension with the police. They put our vehicle in the middle. We became the target. They first deflated the tires. And then started to push around. I couldn’t understand,” he elaborated.

He added that he and his two personal security officers got out of the vehicle but ministry documents were burnt in the incident. “We escaped somehow. But we could not take out the laptop and documents related to the ministry. Everything was there. We came out of the crowd safely. The vehicle has completely been burnt.”

A large number of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel have been deployed around Balkumari area. The demonstrators have been pelting stones at the security persons.