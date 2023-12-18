UML ends Mid-Hill Highway centric campaign

The main opposition party CPN-UML’s Mid-Hill Highway centric campaign has ended on the 18th day Sunday.

The campaign, that started from Jhulaghat of Baitadi on November 30, has ended at Chiwa Bhanjyang of Panchthar on Sunday.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli brought the campaign to an end unfurling the national flag on Sunday. The campaign spanned more than 2,000 kilometers.

He has claimed that the campaign instilled hope in the people who were engulfed in despair, and added that the other parties have also been affected by the campaign.

He has also added that the party’s campaign has deflated inappropriate thinking, while encouraging the general public that thinks the benefits of the country and people to be paramount.