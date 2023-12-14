Sewa Lamsal becomes first female foreign secretary

Joint Secretary at the Foreign Ministry Sewa Lamsal has become the first female foreign secretary in the 72-year history of the Foreign Ministry.

A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday promoted Lamsal to the post of secretary.

On December 8, a meeting headed by Public Service Commission Chairman Madhav Prasad Regmi had recommended Lamsal for the post.

Lamsal had already been officiating as secretary following the retirement of Bharat Raj Paudel on December 5.

All the 24 previous foreign secretaries from the first, Sardar Narendra Mani Acharya, appointed in 1948 to the last one, Paudel, were men.

Lamsal, who joined the civil service as a section officer in 1998, joined the foreign service as under secretary at the Department of Passports.

She also served as Nepali ambassador to Pakistan from 2016 to 2020.

She also acted as non-residential envoy for Iran, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan while being posted to Pakistan.